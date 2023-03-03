Himachal: 1 dead, 40 injured as bus overturns in Bilaspur

A girl died, while 40 passengers were injured when the private tourist bus they were travelling in overturned near Bilaspur on Friday morning.

The private tourist bus that overturned near Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, leaving one passenger dead and 40 injured, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accident took place at Kunala on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, said Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, the director of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The bus from Haryana was on its way to Manali.

Local residents launched rushed the injured to the Regional Hospital at Bilaspur.

One of the seriously injured passengers has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The bus driver was booked for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.