Himachal administrative officer accuses MLA husband of torture

Oshin Sharma, a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officer, has accused her husband and Dharamshala legislator Vishal Nehria of physical and mental torture.

Sharma, who is posted at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) office in Dharamshala, has lodged a complaint with the police and sought protection.

In an 11-minute video that is being shared widely on social media, the 2019-batch officer alleged that Nehria had slapped her thrice on Thursday in front of his family members.

Sharma said it was not the first time that he has physically assaulted her but such things have happened several times even before their wedding.

The couple tied the knot only two months ago on April 26.

Sharma, who has now returned to her maternal house, said she was friendly with Nehria since their college days and he would often assault her even then. “Due to his violent behaviour, I broke up with him. After becoming MLA in 2019, he started pursuing me. I refused for two years. However, later I thought of giving our relationship another chance,” she said.

Sharma alleged that Nehria had beaten her at a Chandigarh hotel in February and just four days after the marriage, he threw her out of the house when she was Covid-positive.

She claimed that Nehria hurts himself in fits of rage.

The woman officer alleged that Nehria was also pressurising her to have a child, while she told him that he was not mentally fit to be a father.

She alleged that his mother also humiliated her parents several times, while Nehria made dowry demands, saying he was not happy with the gifts her family had given at the wedding. “My purpose for making the video is just that if he does something to himself, I should not be held responsible,” said Sharma, expressing threat to her and her parents’ safety.

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan confirmed having received a complaint from the woman officer. “We will probe it and call them to record their statements,” he said.

Despite repeated calls, Nehria did not answer the phone.