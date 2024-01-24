close_game
Himachal allocates 13 crore for 4 heliports

Himachal allocates 13 crore for 4 heliports

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 25, 2024 05:48 AM IST

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was making efforts to construct heliports at all the district headquarters so that air connectivity could be provided to the tourists and locals

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has allocated 13 crore for the construction of heliports at Rakkad and Palampur in Kangra, Reckong Peo in Kinnaur and in Chamba.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

He said that the state government was making efforts to construct heliports at all the district headquarters so that air connectivity could be provided to the tourists and locals. He added that Himachal has hilly geographical terrain and construction of heliports would go a long way in attracting tourists, saving their time. The chief minister said that heliports would prove to be a boon and provide prompt assistance to the local residents in case of any emergency.

The chief minister said that in addition to the horticulture and hydropower sectors, tourism can play a vital role in strengthening the state’s economy. He said that keeping this in view, the government was prioritising tourism as thousands of families are associated, either directly or indirectly, with this sector. He said that the state government was making all-out efforts to strengthen the tourism infrastructure to facilitate tourists.

