Himachal becomes 2nd state to secure NCVET dual status: Education minister

Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur on Saturday informed that due to the continuous efforts of the present state government and the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), the Board has been granted “dual category” recognition by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) making Himachal Pradesh the second state in India, after Andhra Pradesh, to receive approval as both an Awarding Body (AB) and an Assessment Agency (AA). Highlighting the first initiative under this new framework, the education minister announced the introduction of a specialised vocational course in horticulture. (HT Photo for representation)

Minister Thakur said that this recognition marks a major step towards strengthening vocational education and improving employability opportunities for students across the state. “With the dual status, HPBOSE would now be authorised to design and conduct vocational training programmes as well as assess and certify students under the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF),” the minister said.

Thakur said that the initiative aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which encourages the integration of vocational education with mainstream academics. The move would help remove the traditional divide between academic and vocational streams and allow students to earn skill-based credits that can also support their higher education journey.

He said the course has been designed keeping in view the state's strong agricultural and fruit-growing economy.

“Himachal Pradesh is widely known as the fruit bowl of India. Through this course, students will gain scientific knowledge and practical skills in orchard management, post-harvest technology and organic farming, which would directly benefit the state’s apple and stone-fruit industry,” he said.

Secretary, HPBOSE, Major Vishal informed that the programme would be aligned with NSQF Levels 1 to 4, ensuring that the skills taught in classrooms match the evolving requirements of modern industry and agriculture. He said that the Board was currently finalising the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the effective rollout of these vocational courses.