Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to launch the ‘Him e-Panchayat Proceeding System’ portal, said rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh on Friday.

Meeting agendas, details, and proceedings for panchayat, BDC, and zila parishad meetings can be updated online. (HT Photo for representation)

He said this while launching the portal, through which the proceedings of meetings held by panchayats, panchayat samitis (BDCs), and zila parishads will be digitised.

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“This initiative will enhance transparency in the meeting process and ensure that records are available in a secure, organised, and digital format,” said Anirudh while inaugurating a two-day national-level orientation workshop at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA).

The workshop focused on the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and various schemes of the rural development department. On this occasion, he also released a magazine showcasing best practices under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said that the ‘Him e-Panchayat’ portal would enable officials to connect with one another. It will feature a login facility via ‘Him Access,’ reducing the need for employees to navigate multiple portals. Meeting agendas, details, and proceedings for panchayat, BDC, and zila parishad meetings can be updated online.

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{{^usCountry}} The portal will record the online attendance of gram sabha members. The system will also determine whether the required quorum for a meeting has been met. An e-signature facility will be available once the meeting proceedings are finalised; this will reduce reliance on physical records and ensure that meeting-related data is securely stored in digital format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The portal will record the online attendance of gram sabha members. The system will also determine whether the required quorum for a meeting has been met. An e-signature facility will be available once the meeting proceedings are finalised; this will reduce reliance on physical records and ensure that meeting-related data is securely stored in digital format. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said that the portal would be integrated with the official website of the panchayati raj department, enabling citizens to view the proceedings of any panchayat meeting from anywhere in the future.