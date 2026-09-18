Himachal: Bengal pilgrim among 2 dead, 700 rescued amid snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti

Two female pilgrims died of suspected exposure to extreme cold and hypoxia while circumambulating the sacred Mount Drilbu Ri amid sudden snowfall in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Yangzin, 61, a resident of Keylong, and Dawa Doma Bhutiya, 74, from Darjeeling in West Bengal.

A pilgrim being rescued from Mount Drilbu Ri near Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district.

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Fifteen pilgrims were hospitalised in Keylong after suffering injuries caused by slips and falls in the snow and symptoms of high-altitude sickness. Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued all 700 pilgrims who had set out for the parikrama. Mount Drilbu Ri, a revered Buddhist site in the Lahaul Valley near Keylong, stands at an altitude of around 4,435 metres (14,551 feet). The site is revered by Tibetan Buddhists as well as Hindus.

According to officials, the pilgrims began the trek after 2 am, but weather conditions deteriorated during the course of the yatra, with sudden snowfall and a sharp drop in temperature. Initial reports suggested that the deaths could be linked to low oxygen levels and exposure to extreme cold. However, the exact cause of death will be established only after postmortem examinations.

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{{^usCountry}} Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana confirmed the two deaths and said all the pilgrims had been rescued. Keylong deputy superintendent of police KD Sharma said the bodies of the two women had been brought to Keylong hospital for postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Kiran Bhadana confirmed the two deaths and said all the pilgrims had been rescued. Keylong deputy superintendent of police KD Sharma said the bodies of the two women had been brought to Keylong hospital for postmortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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“Fifteen pilgrims have been rescued and admitted to hospital. The bodies of the two women were brought to Keylong hospital for postmortem examination. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the postmortem reports,” Sharma said.