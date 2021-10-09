Himachal: BJP quells rebellion in Arki, Bragta revolts in Jubbal-Kotkhai

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party managed to quell a rebellion in Arki, a day after it announced tickets for three assembly and one parliamentary seat.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders had to pacify former legislator Govind Ram Sharma, who had threatened to contest as an independent candidate. Sharma has been vying for a ticket for a long time. Union sports and information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur had flown in for the nomination filing of Ratan Pal Singh. He had also been denied a ticket in 2017, while Ratan Pal had been pitted against former six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Meanwhile, BJP’s information technology in-charge Chetan Bragta, whom the party had projected its candidate, after his father Narendra Bragta’s death filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Jubbal-Kotkhai after the party decided to go with Neelam Saraik at the last moment.

Party against dynastic politics: Jai Ram

“The decision taken by the party high command is supreme. In the by-election, the kith and kin of the deceased leaders were claimants for the ticket. However, the high command took the decision to discourage dynastic politics. The decision was not aimed against any individual. BJP is the biggest party in the world. I am hopeful that those who are not present here will join us tomorrow,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, alluding to Chetan Bragta.

There was thin attendance at the public meeting. Party workers, including office bearers of the block unit and district unit owing allegiance to Chetan Bragta, we conspicuous by their absence at the rally.

Chetan Bragta, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate, castigated the party for denying him a ticket “ I did not hold a show of strength. All party workers came on their own accord. My agenda is to strengthen horticulture and work towards the development of the region,” he said.

“My only demand is that the party should reconsider its decision,” he said, when told about the CM being hopeful of his return to the party fold.

Meanwhile, Saraik said, “Chetan is my younger brother. I am hopeful that he will reconsider his decision. I have the support of the party and the entire government.

Saraik has been pitted against Rohit Thakur, former chief parliamentary secretary. Thakur is grandson of former chief minister Ram Lal Thakur.