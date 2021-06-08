Himachal board notifies policy to tabulate result of Class 10 students

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has notified the policy for tabulating the result of 1.31 lakh Class 10 students, who have been promoted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the policy, the subject-wise marks distribution has been divided into seven categories that comprise the Class 9 result of the student, Class 10 first and second term exams, pre-board result, paper of one subject held on April 13, internal assessment and practical marks.

In a 100-mark paper with no practical, 10 marks have been allotted for the Class 9 result, 15 marks each for the first and second term exams, 40 marks for the pre-board exam, five marks for the paper of one subject and 15 marks for internal assessment.

For the 100-mark exam with practicals, 10 marks will be given for the Class 9 result, five each for first and second terms, 35 for pre-board, five for one annual paper, 15 for internal assessment and 25 for practicals. A school-level committee will finalise the marks to be awarded to the students.

For art, music and computer science, the marks allotted for practicals are 35, 60 and 50, respectively.

Candidates who were absent in the first and second terms besides pre-board exam will be given only 33 marks as pass marks.

Chance to take exam after Covid situation improves

“The board will give a chance to appear in exams to students dissatisfied with the tabulation of marks after Covid situation improves,” said HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni.

He said the board will promote students appearing in the Class 10 compartment exam by granting them minimum pass marks.

The Class 10 exams of HPBOSE were to be held from April 13 to 28. However, the exams were cancelled on April 14 in the wake of rising Covid cases. The state cabinet in a meeting on May 5 decided to promote the students.