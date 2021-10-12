Himachal byelections: Nominations of six candidates rejected after scrutiny

The state election department has rejected the nomination papers of six contestants, including four covering candidates, after scrutiny for the October 30 byelections in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency besides Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur assembly segments.

An election department spokesman said on Monday that the nominations of six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency were found valid. They are BJP candidate Brigadier Kushal Chand Thakur (retd), Congress nominee Pratibha Singh, Rashtriya Lokneeti Party candidate Ambika Shyam, Himachal Jan Kranti Party’s Munshi Ram Thakur and Independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi. The nomination papers of the Congress covering candidate Sunder Singh Thakur and BJP’s Priyanta Sharma were rejected.

Papers of covering candidates rejected

The nominations of Rattan Singh Pal of the BJP, Sanjay of the Congress and Independent candidate Jeet Ram were found valid from Arki assembly segment. The papers of Congress covering candidate Satish Kumar Kashyap were rejected.

The nominations of five candidates were found valid in Fatehpur assembly constituency, including that of Baldev Thakur of the BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of the Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of the Himachal Jan Kranti Party and Independent candidates Dr Ashok Kumar and Dr Rajan Sushant.

The nomination of Congress covering candidate Jeet Kumar was automatically rejected, while the nomination of Independent candidate Prem Chand was rejected due to technical reasons.

Chetan Bragta stays in Jubbal-Kothai race

The nominations of four candidates were found valid in Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency. These include Neelam Seraik of the BJP, Rohit Thakur of the Congress and Independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam. The nomination of Independent candidate Kewal Ram Negi was rejected on technical grounds.

