Himachal bypolls: Kanhaiya, Sidhu, Channi among Congress’ star campaigners

The Congress announced a list of 20 star campaigners for byelections to one parliamentary and three assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The list includes Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar, who was recently inducted into the Congress.

The names of former Union minister Anand Sharma, former Haryana chief minister Bhupender Singh Hooda, Punjab industry and commerce minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Himachal All India Congress Committee in-charge Rajeev Shukla and his deputy Sanjay Dutt are also in the mix.

Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari, state party chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Kaul Singh, former state chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Sujanpur legislator Rajinder Singh Rana, Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh and former Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) chairman Maj Gen (Retd) Dharamvir Singh Rana will also be campaigning for the party.