Himachal Cabinet gives nod to notify new homestay rules

Acting on the recommendations by a cabinet sub-committee led by industries minister Harshwardhan Singh, the cabinet on Thursday asked the authorities to release a notification regarding the homestay rules. The sub-committee was formed to look into all the issues concerning the illegal mushrooming of homestays in the state. According to the new provisions, preference will be given to the bonafide Himachalis to operate homestays. (HT Photo)

The rules aim to check the illegal homestays operating in the state, with a special focus on those units that are operating in violation of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972. The act restricts the transfer of land to non-agriculturists in the state and this section was enacted to protect the interests of residents while also allowing for the state’s development.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

According to the new provisions, preference will be given to the bonafide Himachalis to operate homestays. The requirement to obtain an NOC from the HP Pollution Control Board, local bodies, or any other department has been waived. However, proper sewerage systems and garbage disposal mechanisms will be mandatory. The installation of rainwater harvesting systems will be encouraged in homestay units.

“These rules were need of the hour as many homestays were running by misuse of Section 118. We were getting complaints regarding the same,” said industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

The policy will require mandatory registration for all operators and will check unregistered units operating in the state and evading taxes. Under the policy, the registration fees will also increase, with different rates for village and city-based homestays.

Under the policy, homestay operators will have to pay commercial rates for utilities like electricity and water. District tourism officers will inspect each homestay and set rental rates based on amenities and services offered, bringing consistency to pricing and preventing inflated rates.