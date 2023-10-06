The Himachal Pradesh government has formed a cabinet sub-committee to look into the demands of the School Management Committee (SMC) teachers which will soon submit its report, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

Himachal: Cabinet sub-committee formed to look into demands of SMC teachers

The CM said this after a delegation of the SMC Teachers’ Association led by its president Sunil Sharma met him here. He said that the government was considerate to their demands and will sympathetically look into it.

The chief minister said that the government has also announced enhancement in their honorarium in the recent budget.

The Association also presented a donation of ₹51,111 towards the ‘aapda rahat kosh’.

Present on the occasion were MLAs, I.D. Lakhanpal, Vinay Kumar, Kewal Singh Pathania and Malendar Rajan and other representatives of the association.

The decision to set up sub-committee was taken a day after hundreds of SMC teachers working in state government schools staged a sit-in outside the secretariat on Tuesday, demanding regularisation.

There are about 2500 SMCs in government schools across the state. The teacher’s union says that despite providing services in schools in remote areas of the state for years, teachers are being exploited.

State president of SMC Teachers Association, Sunil Sharma, said that they have high expectations from the chief minister and the Congress government. He said that many teachers have been rendering their services for more than a decade but no government took care of them. The age of many teachers is now 50 years and till date the government and the department are adopting an attitude of indifference towards them.

