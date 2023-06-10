Himachal: Centre to set up 1-MW power plant in last village on Indo-China border

A Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) will adopt Chitkul, the last inhabited village on the Indo-China border in high-altitude Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh and assist the state government in development of this village under “Vibrant village programme”, said Union minister for power and new and renewable energy RK Singh, who concluded his visit to the state on Friday.

The Union power minister said possibility of setting up of micro hydel projects on rivulets of Chitkul would also be explored (HT File Photo)

The minister said that one megawatt power plant would be set up in Chitkul and possibility of setting up of micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored. “One megawatt power plant would be established in Chitkul in Kinnaur district. The possibility of setting up micro hydel projects on rivulets of the area would also be explored. To promote tourism activities and rich cultural heritage of the area, a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chhitkul,” said RK Singh.

With China expanding its side, the Himachal Pradesh government will strengthen infrastructure in more than 200 villages close to the international border under the Centrally-sponsored “Vibrant villages programme” in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts.

Accompanied by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, RK Singh visited the border areas close to China to assess the ongoing development works. They also visited the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) post at Nagasti. The border areas with Tibet are manned by battalions of ITBP along with army troopers.

On Thursday, the Union minister and Himachal CM participated in an interaction programme with local villagers, organised under “Vibrant villages programme” at Chitkul. During the interaction, the CM and Union power minister interacted and listened to the grievances of the local villagers. They assured the people that all their genuine demands would be considered on priority.

Interacting with the locals, CM Sukhu said that the State government was determined towards the upliftment of the rural populace, especially that of tribal areas and was according to top priority for it. He said that the entire state of Himachal Pradesh has rich cultural heritage but that the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world.

He also thanked the Union power, new and renewable energy minister for his visit to Himachal Pradesh.

While announcing the start of bus service from Chhitkul to Mandi, the CM assured to fulfill the demands for providing a community hall, bus stand along with parking facilities, and construction of a mini stadium at Chitkul.

Addressing the gathering, RK Singh said that the “Vibrant villages programme” is an initiative of the Union government to strengthen infrastructure facilities in the northern land border of the country and to provide all facilities there at par with those in cities. Chitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango villages of district Kinnaur will be developed under the “Vibrant villages programme” informed the minister.

