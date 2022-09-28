Himachal CM inaugurates 262-Cr Atal Super Specialty Medical Institute

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Atal Super Specialty Medical Institute at Chaminaya near Shimla constructed at a cost of ₹262 crore under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna-III on Wednesday.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Critical Care Block to be constructed at a cost of ₹25 Cr and for the Advanced Diagnostic Centre to be constructed at a cost of ₹42 Cr to further strengthen the health facilities in the State.

In his address on the occasion, the chief minister said that the state government was determined to provide high-quality medical facilities to the people of the state for which the health infrastructure has been strengthened.

He said that this hospital would provide world-class specialized health care facilities to the people of the state. He said that the credit of this institution also goes to the former health minister and presently the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate AIIMS at Bilaspur on October 5. He said that the satellite centre of PGI was also being set up at Una at a cost of ₹450 Cr. He said that the union government had sanctioned a medical college in Mandi, Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan and there were now a total of six medical colleges in the government sector and one in the private sector in Himachal Pradesh.

The CM said that the focus of the state government was to strengthen the existing health infrastructure of the state. He said that this institute would have ten super-specialized departments with 50 ICUs and 283 normal beds with a centralised supply of oxygen. He said that this hospital will also have nine operation theatres, two cath labs and CT scan facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, health minister Rajiv Saizal said that 1860 posts of doctors were filled during the last five years and the process was on to fill 500 more vacant posts of doctors. He said that the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund scheme was being run for the treatment of needy persons.

Principal Atal Super Speciality Hospital Dr Rajneesh Pathania welcomed the CM and other dignitaries present on the occasion.

Later the CM inspected the work at the under-construction Dhali Tunnel and directed the executing agencies for its time-bound completion.