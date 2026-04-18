Himachal CM, ministers, MLAs take six-month pay cut amid fiscal crunch

Moving toward a policy of financial prudence, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued a formal notification regarding the temporary deferment of salaries for the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) for six months. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who announced the deferment during his annual budget presentation, described the state’s economic situation as one of “extraordinary financial challenges.” (HT file photo)

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who announced the deferment during his annual budget presentation, described the state’s economic situation as one of “extraordinary financial challenges.”

According to the official notification, the deferment follows a tiered structure: 50% of the chief minister’s salary will be withheld, while the deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, Speaker, and deputy Speaker will see a 30% deferment. For all other MLAs, the deferment is set at 20%.

This move is part of a broader effort to manage the state’s finances and navigate the fiscal challenges arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre, following the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission. The RDG was traditionally provided to states like Himachal Pradesh to bridge the gap between their limited revenue-earning capacity—restricted by hilly terrain and ecological protections—and their high expenditure on public services. The 16th Finance Commission, however, has moved away from these routine grants, citing a need for states to reduce their dependence on central aid and curb high “committed expenditures” like salaries and pensions. For Himachal Pradesh, this translates to an estimated annual loss of over ₹8,000 crore, a staggering blow for a state already burdened by debt exceeding ₹1 lakh crore.

The state government has clarified that these measures represent a deferment rather than a permanent deduction, with the withheld amounts scheduled to be released at a later stage once the state’s financial position stabilises.

To maintain administrative transparency, both the payable and deferred components of these salaries will be clearly reflected in the e-salary system and individual salary slips.

However, statutory obligations remain unchanged, as income tax and other mandatory deductions will continue to be calculated based on the full salary amount. The notification provides specific relief for officials repaying house building or motor car advances. These individuals may submit an undertaking allowing their deferment to be calculated only after their monthly loan instalments have been deducted, ensuring that their existing debt obligations are prioritised.