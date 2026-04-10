...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Himachal CM: Reforms in HIMCARE scheme to ensure transparency

According to the CM, during the tenure of the previous government, instances of misappropriating funds through the creation of fraudulent bills under the HIMCARE scheme have come to light

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
Advertisement

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that in the wake of irregularities in the HIMCARE scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government is bringing reforms to ensure transparency and help curb the possibility of corruption in the scheme. He reiterated that the state is working on replacing it with a new insurance-based model.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Presiding over a review meeting on reforms being undertaken in the health sector, Sukhu said, “During the tenure of the previous government, instances of misappropriating funds through the creation of fraudulent bills under the HIMCARE scheme have come to light. We have already detected four such cases. An internal audit had pointed to a scam of around 110 crore. We will bring the truth before the public.”

Regarding “improvements” to further strengthen the HIMCARE Scheme, Sukhu said, “These reforms will ensure transparency in the scheme and help curb the possibility of corruption.”

Now, under the HIMCARE Scheme, government hospitals will be paid the lower amount between the actual cost of treatment (including consumables) and the fixed package rate. Now, the hospitals must submit bills of the actual expenses along with their claims.

Accusing CM “lying”, Thakur said, “He is tarnishing the scheme’s reputation looking for an opportunity to discontinue it”.

 
himachal pradesh government transparency corruption
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM: Reforms in HIMCARE scheme to ensure transparency
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM: Reforms in HIMCARE scheme to ensure transparency
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.