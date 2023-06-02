Himachal CM: 4.5 crore released to clear allowances of HRTC drivers, conductors

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced the release of ₹4.5 crore for the payment of overtime and night allowance to drivers and conductors of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

Sukhu said that the drivers and conductors of HRTC had not been paid their allowances for three years, but his government had fulfilled its promise of releasing the allocated amount despite financial challenges.

After a meeting with officers, Sukhu said representatives of employees’ unions of HRTC had met him last month to discuss their demands, particularly the payment of overtime and night allowances.

The chief minister said that his government had taken a significant decision in the first cabinet meeting by reinstating the old pension scheme, benefiting about 1.5 lakh employees. Additionally, the instalment of 3% dearness allowance has also been released for government employees.