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Himachal CM Sukhu renews HIMCARE fraud charge against BJP

During the tenure of the previous government, instances of misappropriating funds through the creation of fraudulent bills under the HIMCARE scheme have come to light, said the Himachal CM

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 03:04 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated allegations of large-scale irregularities in HIMCARE – a flagship scheme of the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, while accusing the saffron party of indulging in “mere politics” instead of standing with the people of the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government is working on replacing the scheme with a new insurance-based model, said the chief minister. (PTI File)

“During the tenure of the previous government, instances of misappropriating funds through the creation of fraudulent bills under the HIMCARE scheme have come to light,” alleged Sukhu on Wednesday while talking to media in Shimla after his return from Assam.

“Records show surgeries on ‘men’s uteruses, an organ in the female reproductive system. This is extremely serious and regrettable. We have already detected four such cases. The government is currently conducting a comprehensive inquiry,” said Sukhu.

“An internal audit had pointed to a scam of around 110 crore. We will bring the truth before the public,” he asserted.

He added that in the wake of irregularities in the HIMCARE scheme, the Himachal Pradesh government is working on replacing it with a new insurance-based model.

Targeting the BJP further, Sukhu alleged that the Opposition was politicising the issue of Panchayat elections. He reiterated that elections to Panchayats and urban local bodies will be conducted before May 31, saying, “We have already clarified this in the assembly.” BJP has been constantly accusing the state government of deliberately delaying the panchayat polls.

Countering BJP’s claims that the Congress derailed Himachal from the development path in the last three years and the state was under severe economic stress, with the government continuously relying on loans to sustain its functioning, the chief minister said his government was making sustained efforts to strengthen the economy and had already begun seeing positive results. “We are committed to improving the financial health of the state and moving towards self-reliance,” he said.

Sukhu further said that fiscal discipline measures being undertaken by the government should not be misconstrued as budget cuts, but rather as steps aimed at strengthening the state’s economic foundation.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the CM said, “The decisions we are taking today will strengthen the economy of Himachal Pradesh in the long run.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM Sukhu renews HIMCARE fraud charge against BJP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM Sukhu renews HIMCARE fraud charge against BJP
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