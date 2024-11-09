Menu Explore
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu directs officials to ensure crackdown on drugs, illegal mining

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 09, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the state government is contemplating the creation of a dedicated wing led by an IG-level officer to intensify actions against drug abuse

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to fight against the drug menace, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the deputy commissioners (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) to ensure a strict crackdown.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu during the DC-SP conference in Shimla. (HT Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu during the DC-SP conference in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Issued the directives on the second day of the DC-SP conference being held in Shimla, the CM said, “The state government is contemplating the creation of a dedicated wing led by an IG-level officer to intensify actions against drug abuse.”

The CM also directed the DCs to review the state government’s flagship scheme at the sub-division level and the report should be submitted by December 31, 2024. He said the state government has introduced new performance-based rules for the annual appraisal reports of all DCs and SPs, shifting from the previous descriptive grading system to a numerical grading approach for officer assessments.

He also instructed the DCs to expedite FCA clearances to facilitate the timely implementation of various development projects for public benefit

Sukhu further stated that the state government is actively working to strengthen the rural economy, directing DCs to identify suitable land for solar projects promptly as a part of an initiative to establish green panchayats throughout the state.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
