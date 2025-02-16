Menu Explore
Himachal CM to present annual budget on March 17

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 16, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The state cabinet has decided to request the governor to convene the budget session of Himachal from March 10 to 28

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will present the annual budget for financial year 2025-26 on March 17.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The state cabinet has decided to recommend to the governor to convene the budget session of Himachal from March 10 to 28.

Sharing details, parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the budget session will held from March 10 and will have 15 sittings. “The governor’s address will be held on March 10 and on March 17, CM will present the budget,” he said.

