Himachal: Comments against Kharge: Congress holds protest, seeks apology from Anurag Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh Congress unit staged a statewide protest against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Thakur on Friday, demanding an apology for what they termed as “derogatory and indecent” remarks made against the Congress leadership during a debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha. Congress workers during the protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla on Saturday. (HTPhoto)

Leading the protest outside the district deputy commissioner’s office, state Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh condemned Anurag Thakur’s comments, particularly targeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders. “Anurag Thakur will have to apologise for the indecent comments and false allegations that he made against Kharge and other national leaders in the Parliament. Until he apologises, the Congress will protest against him in the state,” said Singh. She accused the BJP of diverting public attention from pressing national issues. “BJP MPs, including Anurag Thakur, are misleading people and failing to speak in favour of Himachal’s interests. Anurag is at the forefront of this diversionary politics,” she added.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said, “Kharge is the seniormost leader of the country. His insult cannot be tolerated.”

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh called the Himachal BJP leaders a “tukde-tukde gang”. “They are creating a rift between the state and the Centre. Whenever funds come from the Centre, BJP leaders claim credit. Modi is not giving it from his pocket, this is the people’s right. The BJP is making false allegations and trying to mislead the country. The Congress will give a befitting reply to every propaganda,” he added.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Theog MLA and AICC spokesperson, also slammed Thakur. “The BJP MPs elected from Himachal neither speak for the state’s interest nor make efforts for its development. Anurag is crossing his limits. By lying inside the House, he has insulted the parliamentary system and the temple of democracy, which cannot be tolerated.”

Rathore also urged the deputy CM to support Congress workers, claiming they were being harassed. “Workers are the strength of Congress. They have fought many battles to bring the party to power. Now they are being targeted, and even I received three summons on Thursday,” he said.

BJP hits back

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal called the protest a political gimmick. “The protest of the Congress party is like the pot calling the kettle black. Congress changed the Waqf rules in 2013 just for power. Those changes harmed the country and poor Muslims.”

“The Congress is trying to divert attention from the real issues — development has stalled, mafia rule is rampant, and the government is silent on the mysterious death of Vimal Negi despite public demand for a CBI inquiry,” he added.