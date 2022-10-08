Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh demands EC declare elections at earliest

Accusing the Jai Ram Thakur-led state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing government machinery and public money for political gains, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday urged the Election Commission (EC) to declare the assembly elections at the earliest.

In her letter to the EC, Pratibha Singh alleged that with less than two months of incumbent regime left and in the absence of the model code of conduct (MCC), it was misusing government machinery and spending public money to gain political mileage.

The Congress president alleged that the state government was spending crores on hosting the BJP central leadership and the Election Commission should not remain silent on the matter. “Rather, the Election Commission should take cognisance and stop the abuse of power,” Pratibha wrote.

She said that on the pretext of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Pratisheel Himachal programmes, the BJP was holding election rallies at the expense of the state exchequer. She alleged that these programmes were aimed at garnering votes as was evident from the fact that BJP flags were put up at the venues.

“We demand the Election Commission ban these events,” she said.

Pratibha Singh said the election process should be completed before the onset of winter when the remote areas are cut off from the rest of the state.

