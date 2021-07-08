Himachal declares three-day mourning after Virbhadra’s death

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to its six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who passed away at 87 in Shimla after a heart attack early on Thursday.

No official functions shall be held in the state till July 10.

The mortal remains of the Congress leader have been kept at his private residence, Holly Lodge in Shimla for people to pay their last respects. The body will be taken to the state Congress office on Friday and later to Rampur Bushahr, his native place, for the cremation on Saturday.

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, accepting condolences at the family’s Shimla residence, Holly Lodge, on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

President, PM, leaders across parties mourn death

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda condoled the Virbhadra Singh’s death.

Terming his death as an irreparable loss for Himachal, Thakur said: “The void created due to his death will never be filled. His contribution to the development of the state is exemplary which will never be forgotten. His strong will power and significant work will be an inspiration for us.”

Shimla MP and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap and BJP HP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna also expressed their condolences on his death.

In his condolence message, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, “No words, speechless, end of the era.”

In a Facebook post in Hindi, leader of opposition in the HP assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri, said “End of an era. The king of hearts is no more. Humble tribute.”

Condoling his death, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh described the former Himachal chief minister as an able administrator and a gentleman. “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing away of former Himachal CM Raja Virbhadra Singh Ji. An able administrator and a gentleman who was loved by the people, he was not just an elder brother but also a mentor to many to us. May God grant his soul eternal peace,” Capt Amarinder said in a tweet.

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed condolences.