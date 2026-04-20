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Himachal defers 30% of top officials’ salaries for six months

This move is part of an effort to manage the state’s finances and navigate the fiscal challenges arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Dar Ovais, Dharamshala
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The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a formal notification regarding the temporary deferment of a portion of the monthly salaries of certain categories of government employees for a period of six months. The deferment will be effective from April’s salaries, to be paid in May.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2026-27, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on March 21 announced deferment in the salaries of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and officers.

According to the notification, the deferment follows a tiered structure. As much as 30% salaries will be withheld of chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, director general of police, additional director general of police, principal chief conservator of forests (HOFF), principal chief conservator of forests and additional principal chief conservator of forests.

As much as 20% of the salaries of secretaries, heads of departments, inspector general of police, deputy inspector general of police, senior superintendent of police, police officers up to the level of SPs, chief conservator of forests, conservator of forests and other forest officers up to the DFOs level, has been deferred.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2026-27, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on March 21 announced deferment in the salaries of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and officers. The state government has already deferred the portions of salaries of chief minister, ministers and MLAs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal defers 30% of top officials’ salaries for six months
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal defers 30% of top officials’ salaries for six months
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