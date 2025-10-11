Himachal deserves green bonus for ecological services to nation: CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state has made rapid strides in this direction. “The word ‘Natural’ not only highlights the natural beauty of our state but it also reflects the government’s perspective towards development and environment,” he said. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

“Be it the agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry, industry or transport sector, our consistent effort is to ensure that our vision for development and its principles are Natural,” he remarked.

Our government has taken effective steps to develop the state as a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, stated Sukhu, adding further that if we use almost 90% renewable or green energy sources for the state’s total energy consumption, (which is approximately 14,000 million units), we can truly call ourselves a Green State directly benefiting the industrial and agricultural production in the state. “The state is progressing rapidly in this direction, he said.

The state government is promoting e-buses in HRTC’s fleet by converting the transport fleet into e-vehicles. The greenhouse gas emissions which were approximately 16-20% from the transport sector have been considerably reduced. To provide clean and green transport to the people of the state, including tourists, the government is converting diesel buses into e-buses in a phased manner. The HRTC has issued tenders to purchase 297 electric buses at a cost of ₹412 crore and charging stations are also being set up at bus stations at a cost of ₹124 crore. In addition to the purchase of these e-buses, 500 more e-buses will be purchased in the financial year 2025-26. He said that this measure of the government was proving to be helpful in protection and conservation of environmental resources besides minimizing air pollution.