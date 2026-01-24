Himachal education minister reviews reforms, focuses on strengthening sports hostels

The Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur on Friday directed the department to submit detailed proposals for the upcoming Budget Session, focusing on academic infrastructure, sports facilities, student welfare and talent development. Himachal Pradesh education minister Rohit Thakur. (File)

Clear directions on strengthening sports hostels, expediting recruitment processes and accelerating key academic reforms were issued by the education minister during the review meeting of the education department. He underlined that quality education, along with encouragement for sports, is essential for the holistic development of students.

Thakur said that sports hostels play an important role in nurturing talent and sought a brief report on the issues being faced by them, with particular reference to Majra Sports Hostel. He directed that these hostels be strengthened with better infrastructure, boarding and lodging facilities, nutritious diet, medical support and transport arrangements. He also stressed the need to address issues related to coaches to ensure proper guidance and continuity in training. He appreciated the performance of Himachal’s sportspersons who are bringing recognition to the State at national and international levels.

Proposals regarding merger and consolidation of schools and colleges, including the merger of boys’ and girls’ institutions, were discussed and Rohit Thakur directed that all such decisions must be taken strictly in the interest of students, keeping accessibility, safety, academic continuity and learning outcomes in focus.

On academic initiatives, the education minister directed that the introduction of horticulture and forestry as optional subjects in schools be fast-tracked from the upcoming academic session.