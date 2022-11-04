Himachal elections | Only two leaders run the show in BJP, says Congress leader Sukhwinder Sukhu

Congress campaign committee head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday described Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a dictatorial party.

“It is being run by only two leaders of Gujarat. No other leader is allowed to speak in the BJP. Whoever speaks is made a member of the margdarshak mandal a ceremonial relic,” said Sukhu

He said people of Himachal are not going to be misled by the “false promises” of leaders coming from Delhi and that they will vote for the Congress.

“BJP national president is also a puppet in the hands of two Gujarat leaders. He cannot take any decision on his own. Similarly, the government of Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is also being operated from Delhi.”