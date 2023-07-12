Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal floods: BBMB releases 10,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam into Beas river

Himachal floods: BBMB releases 10,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam into Beas river

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 03:48 PM IST

BBMB held a technical committee meeting in Chandigarh with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to work out a strategy for controlled release of water

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Wednesday released 10,000 cusecs of water from Pong Dam into the Beas river to offset the surplus inflow into the reservoir.

Locals walk along the eroded riverbank damaged by the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
Locals walk along the eroded riverbank damaged by the swollen Beas river following heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Board officials said the river has enough carrying capacity so the amount of water released would not flood any area downstream.

Upstream of the dam, however, the river is still receiving around 80,000 cusecs of water on a daily basis. The officials said that they decided to go for controlled release of water with the dam being two-thirds full to capacity.

Owing to extremely heavy rainfall in the river catchment areas from Saturday to Monday, the reservoir is still receiving huge inflow of water.

The BBMB held a technical committee meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday with partner states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to work out a strategy for controlled release of water from the dams it manages.

Apart from the Pong Dam, the board controls the operation and maintenance of Bhakra Dam built over the Sutlej river.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out