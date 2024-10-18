Himachal government fighting strong legal battle to get back Shanan project: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the state government was fighting a strong legal battle in the Supreme Court to get back the Shanan Hydel Project, which was handed over to the Punjab government on 99 years lease period. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with children at Jogindernagar in Mandi, Himachal. (File)

Sukhu reiterated that if SJVN does not agree to the conditions of the state government, then the state government will acquire 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Phase-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project and 382 MW Sunni Hydro Electric Projects.

Sukhu said this in Jogindernagar Assembly constituency of Mandi district where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects worth ₹76.31 crore.

While accusing the previous “double-engine” government for making huge irregularities in the financial sector from 2017 to 2022, Sukhu said that the present state government has taken effective steps to ensure financial discipline. “For political gains, the BJP distributed freebies worth ₹5,000 crore before the assembly elections and made electricity and water free. Big hotels were also given the benefit of subsidy. The present government rationalised the subsidy, but no such burden has been placed on the common man,” the CM said.

He said that due to steps taken for financial discipline, the state government has earned a revenue of ₹2,200 crore during the last 20 months. “The State gets a share of the tax received by the Centre from Himachal Pradesh, which was the legitimate right of the state. As the Chief Minister of the State, I will not let the wealth of the state be looted,” Sukhu said.

In Jogindernagar, CM dedicated the newly constructed B and D block of Mini Secretariat building at Jogindernagar constructed with an outlay of ₹23.9 crore.

He also dedicated the newly constructed auditorium in Government College Jogindernagar built with a cost of ₹10.5 crore, a bridge constructed on Rana Khad on Jogindernagar-Sarkaghat-Ghumarwin road at the cost of rupees eight crore and drinking water scheme constructed in Gram Panchayat Pasal and Sagnehad at the cost of ₹3.7 crore to the people of the area.

Sukhu laid the foundation stone for the improvement and expansion of the old drinking water supply scheme for Gram Panchayat Dhelu, Nichla Garodua, Dart Bagla etc. areas at the cost of ₹13.66 crore in Jogindernagar.