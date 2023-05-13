Sukhu launches data portal for targeted delivery of welfare schemes

Himachal government agencies should collaborate, connect, and respond to the needs of the public more efficiently by accessing accurate and real-time data, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listens to the grievances of people in Shimla on Friday. (HT)

He was addressing a conference organised by Bharati Institute of Public Policy of the Indian School of Business (ISB) on governance and technology at Mohali, Punjab.

Sukhu also launched the ‘Him Data Portal’ -- a common digital platform to integrate data of all organisations for delivery of welfare schemes. The state government would start the ‘Him Parivar’ project from July 2023 which will give a special digital identity to the people, he added.

This will strengthen the state’s benefit delivery systems through ‘Him Pulse’ which would support and enhance the capacity of ‘Him Parivar’ in linking digital identity to the delivery of benefits to the targeted population, Sukhu said,

Sukhu said that information about essential facilities like ration card, family register, electricity, and drinking water would be available on a single click.