Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal governor inaugurates state conclave of Arogya Bharti Sanstha in Una
chandigarh news

Himachal governor inaugurates state conclave of Arogya Bharti Sanstha in Una

Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said lifestyle changes were necessary to live a healthy life; he was speaking after inaugurating state convention of Arogya Bharti Sanstha in Una
Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed on documentation of medicinal plants found in the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the state convention of Arogya Bharti Sanstha in Una. (HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday said lifestyle changes were necessary to live a healthy life and prevent serious diseases.

He was speaking after inaugurating the state convention of Arogya Bharti Sanstha in Una.

The governor stressed on documentation of medicinal plants found in Himachal Pradesh so that people could get information about the use of these plants.

He said herbal gardens should be developed on school premises for enriching children’s knowledge. He said there could be a change in the attitude of society towards ayurveda and medicinal plants with all these progressive steps. Appreciating the endeavours of the Arogya Bharti, the governor expressed hope that there would be deliberations on healthy lifestyle and mental health during the convention.

He said more attention should be paid to prevention than treatment of the diseases. He said one can avoid diseases by adopting ayurvedic remedies. National president of the Arogya Bharti Sanstha Rakesh Pandit detailed the activities of the Arogya Bharti Sanstha and said the purpose of the organisation was to improve the health and lifestyle of human beings. He said there was a need to start a new system of medicine by bringing together all medical systems like ayurveda, allopathy and homoeopathy so that people could get better treatment.

