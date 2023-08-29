Himachal govt looking to restructure loans of people in disaster-hit areas: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the Monday meeting of all secretaries to review the progress of development projects and flagship schemes of the state government.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu apprised governor Shiv Pratap Shukla about the relief efforts being carried out by the state government. (Photo:X)

He emphasised the importance of digital workflows and asked the officers to use the e-files to expedite tasks. He said that in light of the recent calamities, the government is exploring options to restructure loans for individuals in affected areas.

During the review of Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, he said that 3,671 orphaned children have been identified in the state and they will be included in the scheme’s ambit.

The chief minister ordered to bring uniformity in the rates of rest houses of different departments and said that bookings will be done online to bring transparency.

He emphasised the need for a better system to ensure plantation and survival of these plants to increase the state’s forest cover.

The state government is committed to improve road networks and ensure clean drinking water for the people, the chief minister said.

To ensure water quality, he called for installation of UV-ray-based filtration systems in water schemes.

He added that robotic-surgery is being introduced in all the medical colleges of the state.

Sukhu asked the officials to consider establishment of a plant to produce vinegar and wine from excess apples and to manufacture tomato puree, papaya powder and potato paste to support local farmers.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, principal secretary revenue Onkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary to CM Bharat Khera and other administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

Apprises guv of situation

The CM met governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

He apprised the governor about the loss of life and property due to widespread floods, heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides in the state. He briefed him about the relief works being carried out by the state Government. He said that the situation is returning to normal gradually and the road and transport system is being made repaired.

Sukhu informed the governor about the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla from 18th to 25th September.

The governor appreciated the state government efforts amid the natural calamities.

Congratulates Neeraj Chopra for bagging gold

Sukhu congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships being held at Budapest, Hungary.

“It is a proud moment for the entire country that the young chap has got a gold medal in the World Championships. He has created history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious tournament,” the chief minister said.