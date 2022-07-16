Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world.
The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters.
“The gym is the highest in the world. We are in the process of getting it verified by the Guinness Book of World Records,” says state tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda.
“Youngsters of the area will get an opportunity to spend time in physical activity rather getting drawn to an unhealthy lifestyle, including addiction to electronic gadgets and substance abuse. Besides keeping residents fit, it will help visitors get acclimatised to the high-altitude region,” said the minister.
Over the past few years, the tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh have seen all-around development but reduced physical activity. Local residents complain that lifestyle diseases, such as heart ailments, blood pressure and diabetes, that were earlier unheard of in this cold desert are now surfacing.
“The setting up of the gym is good. It will channelise the energy of youngsters, who are otherwise addicted to electronic gadgets,” says a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” she adds.
The government hopes that better facilities in the tribal district will bring down the incidence of winter migration. For decades, residents of Lahaul and Spiti district used to remain cut off from the rest of the world due to snowfall at Rohtang Pass that connected the valley with the outside world. With the opening of the Atal Tunnel at the pass, the trend has reversed. The government organised a winter carnival at Spiti last winter apart from national ice-skating and ice hockey championships to promote winter sports among tribal youngsters.
Record reckoner
*Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass on the Manali-Leh highway is the world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. It is the longest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet with a length of 9.02km.
*The world’s highest post office, housed in a letterbox-shaped building, was recently renovated at Hikkim village in Spiti valley at a height of 14,567 feet.
*Situated at 15,500 feet, Komic in Spiti is the highest village in the world to be connected with a motorable road.
-
Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, would be taken to every village. Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the 'Vriksha Mitra' campaign.
-
HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events. Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.
-
Action against 18 tourists for flouting norms at Bhimashankar
Pune Rural Police have taken action against 18 tourists for violating norms at Bhimashankar. As per information shared by Ghodegaon police officials, on Monday two groups consisting of eight and ten youngsters were found playing loud music and dancing on the road and creating a nuisance. Senior police inspector at Ghodegaon police station Jivan Mane said that we had received complaints. Accordingly, we have taken action against two groups for violating norms.
-
PMCs disaster management cell faces staff shortage
The disaster management cell of Pune Municipal Corporation that covers population of around 0.5 million runs on only eight staff — an officer, two clerks and five telephone operators. Civic activists said that DMC's functioning is important during inclement weather conditions. Disaster management department, deputy commissioner, Sachin Ithape, said, “Though 39 posts were allocated, eight are running the cell. We have pooled in staff from other departments and handling the workload.”
-
Road safety measures are being strengthened in HP: Transport minister
HP transport minister Bikram Singh on Saturday said that a 'Good Samaritan' is a person who without expectation voluntarily comes forward for immediate assistance or emergency care to a person injured in an accident within the 'Golden Hour'. He was addressing the third meeting of state transport development and road safety council. He said a road safety cell has been established in which officers of PWD, police, health and education departments have been included.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics