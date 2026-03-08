Himachal govt to provide 25% reservation for women in Class-III posts: CM

Himachal Pradesh government announced that it would introduce a law to provide 25% reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts in government departments. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The announcement was made by chief minister (CM) Sukhviinder Singh Sukhu during the a state-level International Women’s Day function held in Nahan on Sunday.

Extending greetings on International Women’s Day, the CM said that women’s welfare was the top priority of the present state government and the women were at the centre of every government initiative. He said that the government has ensured equal rights for daughters in ancestral property up to 150 bighas, giving them rights equal to sons.

The CM also announced a special recruitment drive for women sub-inspectors in the police department. He also announced to increase Mahila Samman Rashi from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

He said that under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana the state government was bearing the cost of higher education for the children of widowed women.

The chief minister noted that the legal marriage age for women in the state has been increased from 18 to 21 years. To encourage widow remarriage, their government has increased incentive amount has been increased from ₹65,000 to ₹2 lakh, he said, adding that 30% reservation has already been provided to women in police recruitment and government was considering providing a monthly pension of ₹1,500 to women in the state from next year.

CM also honoured women for their outstanding contributions in different fields during a programme.

Speaking at the event, health minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said that today daughters are progressing in education as well as in every other field. He urged society to encourage girls and provide them with opportunities to move forward. He said that society must eliminate gender discrimination and respect women.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that women play a crucial role in the development of any society. He said that the thinking of society is gradually changing and daughters are performing exceptionally well in education and competitive examinations.

Himachal Pradesh Congress committee president Vinay Kumar said that women have always been symbols of strength in Himachal and the Congress has consistently supported women’s rights and empowerment, including providing 33% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.