Himachal govt to take back control of Dhaulasidh project: Sukhu

The state government would take back the Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project from SJVN Limited and would pay ₹800 crore for the project, said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to protecting rights of the state and would not compromise on them under any circumstances. (HT Photo)

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The under construction Dhaulasidh hydroelectric project, with a capacity of 66 MW, is located on Beas river in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu said the state government was committed to protecting rights of the state and would not compromise on them under any circumstances.

The CM was addressing a public gathering in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, following the foundation stone-laying ceremony of ₹31.19-crore Sadhoorapattan Bridge over the Beas river. The 250-metre-long, double-lane motorable bridge would also have a pedestrian footpath. The bridge would connect Dobar Kalan village in Nadaun with Silah village in the Jwalamukhi area of Kangra district.

More than 30,000 people living in 15 gram panchayats in the Nadaun and Jwalamukhi assembly constituencies, as well as people from the Sujanpur area, would benefit from the project. He said the bridge would fulfil a long-standing demand of the local people.

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{{^usCountry}} The project would strengthen road connectivity in the surrounding areas and make the movement of people and vehicles easier. The bridge would provide a direct road link between Nadaun and Jwalamukhi, reducing travel distance and saving time for local residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project would strengthen road connectivity in the surrounding areas and make the movement of people and vehicles easier. The bridge would provide a direct road link between Nadaun and Jwalamukhi, reducing travel distance and saving time for local residents. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu said that the claims being made by Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur regarding the under-construction Hamirpur Medical College were not correct. He said the medical college was not a BJP project, but had been approved during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

“The notification for the medical college was issued on January 22, 2014, and the central government had approved ₹180 crore for it at that time. During my tenure as an MLA, forest clearance for the construction of the medical college was secured. The college would now be completed and made operational within two months,” he said.

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Sukhu said that if a CM had not been elected from Hamirpur, only four walls would have been standing at the medical college. He claimed that the Centre had provided no assistance towards its construction and that the state government had allocated ₹450 crore from its own budget.