Himachal guv calls for more opportunities for specially abled citizens

Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar directed the HPU authorities to waive the hostel fees of the specially abled students who, he said, are also an important part of the society
Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar honouring a specially abled student during an event at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Specially abled do not need sympathy but more and more opportunities, said HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday. He was speaking at an event organised by Himachal Pradesh University and Umang Foundation to honour specially abled persons at Shimla. He directed the HPU authorities to waive the hostel fees of the specially abled students. He said that specially abled persons are also an important part of the society. “Many of them are guiding the society with their significant contribution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this initiative by providing computers, laptops and other facilities to specially abled people,” he added. HPU V-C Prof Sikander Kumar said people need to be sensitive and work for the welfare of weaker sections of the society. “An attempt has been made to provide justice by setting up a legal cell in the university,” he said. UGC member and special guest Prof Nagesh Thakur said despite all adverse circumstances, specially abled persons have set an example in the society.

