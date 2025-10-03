Himachal guv reviews flood, rain damage in Manali

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday visited Manali to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods during this monsoon. He inspected the stretch of the national highway between Kullu and Manali that was severely damaged due to floods. Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla assessing the damage in Manali on Friday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

He also visited the Solang village and interacted with the local residents and listened to their grievances. Expressing deep concern, Shukla said that the floods had caused immense devastation, with roads and adjoining areas suffering extensive damage. “At many places, the road has been damaged from both sides and immediate arrangements for proper dressing and repair would be required. The state government and NHAI authorities must hold a joint meeting to work out a permanent solution,” he stressed.

The governor reviewed the situation at Bindu Dhank, Manalsu Nallah, Aloo ground, and Chauribihal among other affected areas. The officials from the Border Roads Organization and GREF briefed him about the progress of reconstruction and relief measures being undertaken.

Expressing concern over the landslide in Solang village, Shukla said that saving the village was the biggest challenge. “The way agricultural land has been washed away, the task of rehabilitating people has become even more difficult and immediate steps are needed in this regard,” he emphasised.