Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal high court issues notice over stray cattle menace in Dharamshala

Himachal high court issues notice over stray cattle menace in Dharamshala

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 12:53 AM IST

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Bakshdeep, a resident of Dharamshala Town

The high court gave respondents four weeks to file a reply in a case related to stray cattle menace in Dharamshala.
ByHT Correspondent

The high court of Himachal Pradesh today issued notice to the chief secretary, principal secretary (urban development), principal secretary (animal husbandry), deputy commissioner, Kangra, commissioner MC, Dharamshala and others in a matter pertaining to the problem of stray cattle on the highways, municipal roads, paths and markets of Dharamshala.

A division bench comprising chief justice AA Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Bakshdeep, a resident of Dharamshala Town, who is a fourth-year student of BBA, LLB, National Law University, Shimla.

The petitioner has alleged that 20-25 stray cattle are roaming freely through the roads, streets and markets in Dharamshala Town. Due to the non-availability of shelter, the stray cattle take refuge in the rain shelters and streets. The respondents have been directed to file a reply within four weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP