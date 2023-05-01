3 cops held for robbing Himachal hotelier of 7 lakh in Yamunanagar

A day after a hotelier from bordering Paonta Sahib of Himachal Pradesh was allegedly robbed of seven lakh rupees by at least six men, including three cops, in Yamunanagar’s Pratap Nagar area, the police arrested three policemen for the crime on Sunday.

The arrested policemen are identified as exempted sub-inspector (ESI) Rambhool and special police officers (SPOs) Manjeet Singh, and Jasbir Singh, a police spokesperson said, adding that they all were sent to a day remand after presenting before court. (Getty images)

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said the cops were attached with the dial 112 service under the jurisdiction of Chhachhrauli police station and an emergency response vehicle (ERV) used in the crime have been recovered.

The victim, Anil, a native of Sirmour district in Himachal said he owns a hotel and a college in Paonta Sahib.

“I withdrew the amount on Thursday and went to buy furniture for my hotel and college from Yamunanagar on Saturday. At 2pm, when I crossed Pratap Nagar, a youth asked for lift and sensing that he must be a student, I agreed,” he told the police.

Anil further said that after purchasing a water bottle on the way, the boy started working on his laptop and asked to halt the car, as he complained of slow internet.

“When I parked my car on the roadside, he called someone and suddenly a dial 112 vehicle stopped behind us. Three uniformed cops and a person approached towards us, while another remained sited. They started threatening me and took my car key. While searching my car, they got their hands on the money and two blank cheques with my signatures,” the complaint read.

A case was registered under sections 395, 120-B and 506 of the IPC at Pratap Nagar police station against unidentified persons on Saturday.

The SHO said, “No recovery has been made so far and other accused will be arrested soon.”

