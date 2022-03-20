Himachal: I am fit, can challenge my doc for a boxing bout, says Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has said that he is healthy and fit and “can even challenge my doctor for a boxing bout”.

He was giving a short teaching from the Jataka Tales on Chotrul Duchen, the Great Prayer Festival, which is one of the four Buddhist festivals commemorating four events in the life of Lord Budhha at Tsuglakhang temple near his residence in McLeodganj on Thursday.

The Dalai Lama has resumed the offline teaching after a gap of two years. He gave his last teaching in December 19, after which all his public engagements were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Dalai Lama admitted that he is getting older, but declared that he will be here for another decade or more, able to lead and encourage. He observed that his knees hurt, but he can still offer leadership, even when relying on a walking stick.

“I had thought of going to Delhi around now to have a medical check-up. However, I don’t feel unwell, in fact I feel fit, so I decided not to go. Usually, during the winter, I go to Bodhgaya, but again, this year I decided to relax and take things easy here in Dharamsala. I also threw a ‘mo’ that indicated that this would be the better thing to do,” he told the jam packed audience.

Addressing the school children present on the occasion, he said that he had requested the help of Pandit Nehru, the then Prime Minister of India, to establish dedicated schools where Tibetan pupils could study in Tibetan. He remarked that although they are physically in exile, Tibetans in India and elsewhere continue to feel close their own traditions, religion and culture.