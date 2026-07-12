Himachal initiates process to declare Bara Bhangal as ‘natural panchayat’

The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated formalities to declare Bara Bhangal, a remote tribal region in Kangra district, as a “natural farming panchayat” to promote chemical-free crop production, as state pushes to become India’s natural farming leader.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

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This comes days after chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s two-day visit to the isolated valley.

The move also follows the declaration of Pangi as the Himachal’s first natural farming subdivision. Sukhu had announced the decision on April 15, 2025 during Himachal Day function. The government has, since, strictly restricted the import, sale and distribution of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in the subdivision.

“By promoting zero budget natural farming, the state government is encouraging an agricultural system that protects both public health and soil fertility. Through sustained policy support, assured markets and scientific infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable agriculture,” Sukhu said.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the state’s economy, with nearly 90% of the population residing in rural areas and about 53.95% directly dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.

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{{^usCountry}} Presently 2,56,870 farmers have adopted natural farming practices in 44784.73 hectares of land. To increase the number, the agriculture department is holding training camps where the farmers are provided with detailed information regarding the concept of natural farming, its various components, and modern natural farming techniques. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presently 2,56,870 farmers have adopted natural farming practices in 44784.73 hectares of land. To increase the number, the agriculture department is holding training camps where the farmers are provided with detailed information regarding the concept of natural farming, its various components, and modern natural farming techniques. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing his experience, Suresh Thakur, who cultivates six bighas in Pahal Panchayat of Shimla district, said, “When I started natural farming eight years ago it took time to gain confidence in the new methodology. My input costs are lower and my crops are better able to withstand weather fluctuations. The soil is now soft, crops are less prone to disease”, he said.

Sukhu has also issued directions to establish a distinct marketing wing in the agriculture department to provide market linkages to the naturally grown produce as well as to improve branding, marketing and market access for natural farming products. Apart from this, the state will also explore the possibilities of selling these natural produce on the digital marketing platforms to increase its reach.

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“At a time when climate change, rising input costs, declining soil fertility and crop losses due to the wild animal menace are creating challenges for traditional agriculture, natural farming has emerged as a sustainable and profitable alternative for farmers,” said the CM.

In a push for natural farming, the state government in the budget for 2026-27, had announced a major increase in MSP rates for naturally grown crops.

State residue testing laboratory to ensure quality certification

To strengthen quality assurance and consumer confidence, the state government is establishing a State Residue Testing Laboratory in Hamirpur at an investment of ₹8.64 crore. Equipped with advanced analytical instruments, the laboratory will scientifically test agricultural produce, particularly products cultivated through natural farming. It will verify the quality, authenticity and purity of natural produce while also facilitating seed testing for farmers.

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