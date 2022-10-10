Himachal: Jai Ram doles out sops for tribal Kinnaur

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 23 development projects costing about ₹62 crore for Kinnaur assembly constituency and presided over ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna ke 75 Varsh’ function organised near Tapri.

Addressing a public meeting at Chholtu, the chief minister said that India has rebuilt its image a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister.

“Under his strong and farsighted leadership, the country not only withstood the testing times of Covid pandemic but was also successful in manufacturing indigenous vaccine. Apart from this, the world’s largest vaccination campaign was also successfully concluded in the country,” he added.

The chief minister said that the opposition parties were upset over the public welfare schemes and programmes of the HP government and were resorting to “mean tricks” to mislead the public.

Jai Ram said that development of this tribal district has always been the top-most priority of his government, which he said was working tirelessly with utmost dedication to provide quality life to the people of this area.

He also said that the government had approved 344 cases of Forest Rights Act (FRA) which were pending since 2008.

He said that under the tribal area development programme, a budget provision of ₹140 crore had been made for Kinnaur district in the financial year 2022-23, which is ₹ 35 crore more than the previous financial year.

Earlier, the CM was accorded a grand and traditional welcome by the local people in large number.

Jai Ram also visited an exhibition based on the theme ‘Himachal Then and Now’.

He also participated in the signature campaign run by the election department and took selfies.

Vice-chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Surat Negi welcomed the CM and thanked him for inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various development projects.

