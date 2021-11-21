Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of 31 projects worth 77 crore in Kinnaur

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 31 developmental projects of about Rs77 crore at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district on Saturday during his one-day tour to this tribal district.

Later, while addressing the people on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of a five-day tribal dance and craft mela, the chief minister said the state government was also celebrating this year as the Golden Jubilee Year of Statehood. He said the Union government had provided financial assistance of ₹30 lakh to organise this mega event. He said the exhibition put up on the occasion was an apt platform for showcasing the tribal handicrafts and handlooms. He said Kinnaur district was universally known for its colourful culture and traditions.

Jai Ram Thakur said it was the need of the hour to conserve and preserve the rich culture and traditions of the state. He said the district had made great progress in various spheres of development such as horticulture, education, health, etc. He said that Himachal Pradesh has achieved the target of a cent per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19 and Kinnaur district has pioneered by becoming the first district of the country to achieve the target of cent per cent vaccination of the second dose.

While paying rich tributes to former speaker of state Vidhan Sabha Thakur Sen Negi, he said Negi was not only a great administrator and leader but also a great champion of the tribal culture. He said efforts must be made to further strengthen the museum established here. He said Shyam Saran Negi also hails from this area, who is the first voter of Independent India.

He announced the creation of one post of ADM at the district headquarters for better functioning of the administration. He announced the opening of a PHC at Shobrang and a veterinary dispensary at Sungra gram panchayat. He also announced the upgrade of CHC, Bhawanagar, to civil hospital and High School, Panvi, to senior secondary school.