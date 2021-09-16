Himachal landslides: Manali-Leh highway closed at Nehru Kund

The strategic Manali-Leh highway was blocked after a landslide at Nehru Kund, 5km from Manali town towards Keylong, on Thursday.

Traffic was diverted via the Burua-Shanag link road, Manali station house officer Sandeep Pathania said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which maintains the highway, has pressed men and machinery into service to clear the blockade due to big boulders.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali highway that was blocked due to a landslide at Aut near Pandoh has been reopened.

The Aut-Banjar-Sainj highway was also blocked due to a landslide at Chhait on Wednesday night.

It took two hours to restore traffic.

No loss of life or damage to private property was reported in the three incidents.

Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg said link roads were also blocked due to multiple landslides and the public works department was working to restore traffic on priority.

Solan wettest place in state

Since Wednesday afternoon, parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall. Solan was the wettest place in the state, recording 33.7mm of rainfall, followed by Nahan with 31.2mm and Mandi 28.4mm.

Palampur town got 22.6mm of rainfall, Kangra 18.2mm, Paonta Sahib 11.4mm, Bhunter 9mm, Chamba 7mm and Dharamshala 6.2mm.

Ban on adventure sports lifted

The two-month ban on adventure sports, including river rafting and paragliding, was eased on Thursday. Paragliding activities resumed at Bir-Billing in Kangra, providing relief to people who make a living out of adventure tourism.

Paragliding and river rafting were banned from July 15 to September 15 due to the monsoon.

Paragliding supervisor at Bir-Billing Ran Vijay Singh said that Covid-19 hit adventure tourism in the region. “With the ban on adventure activities lifted, there is hope of revival. Though the footfall of foreign tourists is negligible since last year, the influx of domestic tourists may increase,” he said.