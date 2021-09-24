Himachal landslides: Rail traffic to Shimla suspended today

The Northern Railway authorities on Friday suspended traffic on the world heritage Kalka-Shimla narrow gauge line for a day as a precautionary measure after multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains led to the derailment of rail car near Barog on Thursday.

“Continuous rain in the Kalka-Shimla section has resulted in incidents of boulders falling and landslides. In order to ensure the safety of passengers, traffic movement on the track has been suspended for today (Friday),” said a communiqué by the Ambala railway division.

Nine passengers had a narrow escape after the rail car ferrying them from Kalka to Shimla went off track on Thursday.

Over 100 roads blocked due to landslides

More than 100 roads in Himachal Pradesh are still blocked due to landslides after heavy rain.

The Nahan to Kummarhatti national highway is blocked at Sadhna Ghat near Naina Tikkar, while the Sataun-Renukaji road is blocked near Tikaar in Sirmaur district.

The Powari to Kaza section of National Highway 5 is blocked due to shooting stones in Kinnaur district.

However, traffic has been restored on the Manali-Leh highway, which was blocked due to a landslide at Nehru Kund near Manali earlier this week.

Seven houses and nine cowsheds were also damaged.

Kharif crop harvest affected

The incessant rain has caused widespread damage to kharif crops, including paddy and maize, besides affecting the harvest of fruit crops such apple and pomegranate and sowing of potato in Una district.