BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for the first time as tech, property stocks lead

Reuters |
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.47% to 17,907.5 by 0354 GMT, and the Sensex was up 0.49% at 60,180.62.

shares were on track for their fifth straight weekly gain, which analysts attributed to diminishing fears of a possible third Covid-19 wave due to a quick-moving vaccination campaign.

Tech stocks jumped 1.6%, with Infosys Ltd rising more than 2% to be the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

