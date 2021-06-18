Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 292 fresh infections, 10 fatalities
Himachal logs 292 fresh infections, 10 fatalities

Of the new cases, 61 were reported in Kangra, 59 in Mandi, 34 in Chamba, 32 in Shimla, 16 each in Sirmaur and Solan
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala/shimla
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 292 Covid cases on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 1,99,699 while the death toll mounted to 3,408 after 10 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 61 were reported in Kangra, 59 in Mandi, 34 in Chamba, 32 in Shimla, 16 each in Sirmaur and Solan, 15 in Hamirpur, 11 in Una, seven in Bilaspur and six each in Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

Four fatalities were reported in Kangra, two in Mandi and one each in Chamba, Hamirpur, Shimla and Una.

Recoveries reached 1,92,841 after 585 people recuperated while the active cases have whittled down to 3,430.

In terms of the cases, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,470 cases followed by Mandi where 26,811 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,845 cases.

Solan has 22,105 cases, Sirmaur 15,207, Hamirpur 14,189, Una 13,154, Bilaspur 12,494, Chamba 10,840, Kullu, 8,709, Kinnaur 3,188 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,687.

21.88 lakh people inoculated so far

Himachal Pradesh has inoculated 21,88,947 people with Covid vaccine so far, of whom 4,38,750 have also been given the second dose, director, National Health Mission, Dr Nipun Jindal said on Thursday.

He said 85,650 healthcare workers and 1,78,047 frontline workers have received their first dose in the state.

After the launch of vaccination drive for 18-45 age group in the HP, 2,03,487 people have been vaccinated within one month and this number would further rise in the coming days.

He said since the commencement of the vaccination drive in the country, 9,84,687 people of 45-plus age group and 7,37,076 of 60-plus age group have received their first dose in HP.

Dr Jindal said Hamirpur has vaccinated the highest 49% of its population with first dose of the vaccine followed by Kinnaur (46%) and Bilaspur (45.6%).

He said in order to mitigate the effect of the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, it is very essential that people are vaccinated against the virus. He said the vaccines are being provided to different age groups on the basis of prioritisation strategy. He appealed to the people, whose second dose is due after 84 days, to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

