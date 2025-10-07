Edit Profile
    Himachal minister reviews progress of devp works in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 4:18 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
    Education minister Rohit Thakur on Monday chaired a review meeting to assess the progress of development works being carried out by the public works department in Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency.

    Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)
    He directed officers to ensure that all the new road constructions as well as the restoration of roads damaged during disasters must be executed by using the best available technology. “The future infrastructure must be developed considering the challenges posed by extreme weather events like the heavy rains and cloudbursts witnessed in 2023 and this year. Even if such conditions recur, roads and other infrastructure should remain functional throughout the year,” he said.

    He said that this year’s heavy rainfall caused damages worth 167 crore to the public works department across 14 Rohru divisions and two national highways (NH). The damage included 53 crore in Jubbal division, 50 crore in Kotkhai division, 24 crore in Rohru division, 35 crore on NH 705 and 5 crore on NH 707.

    The minister said that the disaster struck just as the apple season began, this year disrupting connectivity and posing challenges for fruit growers. However, the PWD acted swiftly and restored road connectivity providing timely relief to the apple growers.

    He said that all roads damaged during the disaster have been restored for small vehicles, while around 14 roads still remain closed for heavy vehicles which will be reopened on priority basis.

    He also directed that immediate relief measures be undertaken in areas where houses, land, or property are at risk and said that such locations must be identified to ensure public safety.

