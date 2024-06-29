Himachal minister Vikramaditya meets Gadkari; urges to release 150 crore for repair of PWD roads

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi to discuss various road projects, keeping in view the ensuing monsoon. Union minister Nitin Gadkari meets Himachal Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

During the meeting, the Union minister approved ₹50 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the Khamadi-Tikkar road in Shimla district.

Vikramaditya Singh expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for sanctioning the amount and urged for the release of ₹150 crore, as previously announced by the Union minister, for repairing PWD roads connecting the National Highways. He said that this funding was crucial keeping in view the monsoon ahead.

He also requested the prompt approval and sanction of ₹30 crore, the estimates of which were already submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the maintenance and repair of the Kamand-Kataula and Chail Chowk-Pandoh roads. He said that these roads serve as important alternate routes and help alleviate traffic congestion, especially when the NH gets damaged. These all-weather roads were vital for easing traffic congestion while commuting towards Kullu and Manali, Vikramaditya added.

PWD minister discussed various road projects with Gadkari. He asked to issue necessary directions to concerned authorities of NHAI for uniform up gradation of the national highway. He also informed that many important projects have been deleted in the Draft Annual Plan that were significant for the state and urged for their inclusion in the Annual Plan 2024-25.

The Union minister was also detailed about the refurbishment estimate of a section of NH-5 worth ₹70 crore submitted to the ministry which was still pending and requested its speedy approval keeping in view the approaching Mani Mahesh Yatra in August.

The Union minister assured of all possible help to the state. Engineer-in-chief NP Singh, chief engineer Suresh Kapoor and senior special private secretary to PWD minister Rajesh Bhardwaj were also present.