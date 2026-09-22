Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday said institutional boundaries should be respected and no one should interfere in another’s purview. His statement comes days after the Himachal Pradesh High Court struck down provisions giving the state government a decisive role in appointing vice-chancellors (VCs) of state agricultural universities.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta

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The HC declared the Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Act, 2023, and the Rules framed under it in 2026 unconstitutional and void ab initio, holding that provisions governing VC appointments conflicted with the mandatory University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2018. The HC ordered a fresh selection process for VCs of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, and Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, under UGC norms. The state government is likely to challenge the order.

Speaking to HT, Gupta, who is also chancellor of the state universities, said, “One should not interfere in anybody’s purview. My role is to see how I can support the government so that something can be done for Himachal Pradesh.” He said the process of appointing VCs had been initiated.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta also said people would see “positive changes” in the state’s universities within six months. Referring to his recent visit to Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, he said he had gathered information about initiatives to connect entrepreneurs with industry and promote local products. Such initiatives, he said, could provide entrepreneurs opportunities for marketing, display and placement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta also said people would see “positive changes” in the state’s universities within six months. Referring to his recent visit to Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, he said he had gathered information about initiatives to connect entrepreneurs with industry and promote local products. Such initiatives, he said, could provide entrepreneurs opportunities for marketing, display and placement. {{/usCountry}}

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Religious tourism promotion

Gupta said religious tourism could create a large economic ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh. “If a very large economy can be created in Uttar Pradesh through religious tourism, the same can happen in Himachal Pradesh,” he said. He said he would raise the issue of developing religious tourism circuits with the concerned Union ministers and explore possibilities for central assistance.

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He also stressed the need to create better markets for Himachal’s local products. On the drug menace, he said the state needed to create avenues for young people to engage in productive economic activities and entrepreneurship.